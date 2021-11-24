COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 18 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though the total tally increased by 19, likely due to data cleanup.

In total, there have been 14,780 cases, including 138 active cases (an increase of 12), 14,390 recoveries (an increase of seven) and 252 deaths.

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Ten were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

On Monday, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow explained that, over the past four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID admissions have come from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Tuesday.

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is not currently reporting any active institutional outbreaks. There are also no active outbreaks associated with any schools or child-care centres.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11 COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Kensal Park French Immersion Public School (one case)

Lord Nelson Public School (two cases)

Mary Wright Public School (two cases)

Medway High School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (one case)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

Rick Hansen Public School (one case)

River Heights School (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald Public School (one case)

Woodland Heights Public School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

Kidzone Day Care Centre (one case)

Nshwaasnangong Child Care and Family Centre (one case)

The health unit says at least 259 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccinations and testing

According to the latest vaccination data released Tuesday, 90.0 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 20 while 87.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Since Oct. 12, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 51.36 per cent of all cases (245 of 477) and 57.14 per cent of all hospitalizations (eight of 14).

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and three involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

The province reported 591 cases Wednesday, of which 293 were among unvaccinated individuals.

According to Wednesday’s report, 74 cases were recorded in Toronto, 63 in Windsor-Essex, 60 in Simcoe Muskoka, 48 in York Region, and 43 in Peel Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 cases.

Seven more deaths were reported.

Among those aged 12 and older in the province, 86.1 per cent are fully immunized against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

On Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

5,218 total cases (an increase of 22)

165 active cases (a decrease of two)

4,956 resolved cases (an increase of 24)

97 deaths to date (unchanged)

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The latest death, reported Tuesday, involved a man in his 60s from Elgin County. SWPH also reported a death on Monday involving a man in his 80s from Elgin County.

Of the 165 active cases in the region, 85 were in Elgin County (including 38 in Aylmer, 22 in St. Thomas and 21 in Bayham) and 80 were in Oxford County (including 31 each in Woodstock and Tillsonburg).

SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Sixteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with five in the ICU as of Wednesday.

SWPH is reporting an outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence involving eight resident cases and two staff cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 7, up from 5.1 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

As of Nov. 23, 84.8 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 87.3 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Wednesday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,497 total cases (an increase of three)

33 active cases (a decrease of 11)

2,395 recoveries (an increase of 14)

69 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported on Nov. 16. HPPH also reported a death on Nov. 15.

Among the 33 active cases, seven are in North Perth and six are in South Huron. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and zero active cases involving health-care workers, as of Tuesday.

HPPH reported an outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22 and involving two child cases.

There is also one ongoing outbreak involving an unidentified workplace.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 12, up from 2.7 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 22, 83.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:27 What’s different and what’s missing from the Trudeau government’s throne speech What’s different and what’s missing from the Trudeau government’s throne speech

Sarnia and Lambton

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



Story continues below advertisement

4,328 total cases (an increase of five)

35 active cases (an increase of one)

4,218 resolved cases (an increase of four)

75 deaths (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Nov. 23. A spokesperson told Global News the death involved someone in their 80s who died in hospital Nov. 20.

Five COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Wednesday.

LPH is reporting one active outbreak at Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.



A previously reported workplace outbreak declared Nov. 9 and involving three cases is listed as resolved as of Nov. 23.

Read more: New Zealand to start reopening borders in January for fully vaccinated travellers

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 7 was 2.2 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

