Canada

Canada’s COVID-19 benefits expected to get promised overhaul in new bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2021 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Blanchet wants more details on COVID-19 benefits bill before offering support' Blanchet wants more details on COVID-19 benefits bill before offering support
WATCH: Blanchet wants more details on COVID-19 benefits bill before offering support

The Trudeau Liberals are scheduled to introduce a new aid bill Wednesday afternoon that aims to provide targeted financial support to businesses still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill listed on the latest agenda for the House of Commons would also send income-support payments to workers who find themselves off the job because of a public health order.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland outlined the broad details of the plan in late October when the Liberals decided to let a trio of special pandemic benefits expire.

READ MORE: A look at which COVID-19 benefits are expiring and what’s new

At the time, Freeland said more details on which workers and businesses would qualify for help would come at a later date.

The Liberals estimated that creating new, targeted benefits through to May would cost roughly $8 billion, and the government needs parliamentary approval to spend the money.

Click to play video: 'Freeland announces new COVID-19 financial supports as current ones set to expire Oct. 23' Freeland announces new COVID-19 financial supports as current ones set to expire Oct. 23
Freeland announces new COVID-19 financial supports as current ones set to expire Oct. 23 – Oct 21, 2021

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday his party couldn’t support a bill that would cut help for workers, while Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois separately suggested they may support the bill — the former because benefits will go where needed most, the latter because it may mean help for cultural workers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
