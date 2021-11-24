Canada’s COVID-19 benefits expected to get promised overhaul in new bill

Send this page to someone via email

The Trudeau Liberals are scheduled to introduce a new aid bill Wednesday afternoon that aims to provide targeted financial support to businesses still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill listed on the latest agenda for the House of Commons would also send income-support payments to workers who find themselves off the job because of a public health order.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland outlined the broad details of the plan in late October when the Liberals decided to let a trio of special pandemic benefits expire.

READ MORE: A look at which COVID-19 benefits are expiring and what’s new

At the time, Freeland said more details on which workers and businesses would qualify for help would come at a later date.

The Liberals estimated that creating new, targeted benefits through to May would cost roughly $8 billion, and the government needs parliamentary approval to spend the money.

Story continues below advertisement

4:33 Freeland announces new COVID-19 financial supports as current ones set to expire Oct. 23 Freeland announces new COVID-19 financial supports as current ones set to expire Oct. 23 – Oct 21, 2021

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday his party couldn’t support a bill that would cut help for workers, while Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois separately suggested they may support the bill — the former because benefits will go where needed most, the latter because it may mean help for cultural workers.