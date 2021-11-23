Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Number of highly indebted households on the rise as COVID-19 aid winds down: BoC

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2021 1:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada says inflation will near 5% by end of year, staying higher for longer than forecast' Bank of Canada says inflation will near 5% by end of year, staying higher for longer than forecast
During a news conference on Wednesday, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said as a result of ongoing supply chain disruptions and higher energy prices, the central bank now forecasts that annual inflation rates will continue their upward to nearly five per cent by the end of the year before coming back to its two per cent target by the end of 2022 – Oct 27, 2021

A senior official at the Bank of Canada says the number of highly indebted households appears to be back on the rise as pandemic aid from governments winds down.

In a speech today to conference held by the Ontario Securities Commission, deputy governor Paul Beaudry says unprecedented federal aid and restrictions that limited where consumers could spend helped bolster the finances of Canadian households during the pandemic.

But now he says that vulnerabilities linked to elevated household debt appear to be on the rise again after a slight pause.

Read more: Bank of Canada ‘getting closer’ to raising rates, governor says

Beaudry says bank calculations suggest the share of highly indebted household should this year surpass the pre-pandemic peak recorded in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

He partly points to a long period of historically low interest rates as a reason for why households took on more debt.

It’s why he is warns the economy is likely now more sensitive to any increase in borrowing costs.

Click to play video: 'High-interest lending takes off during COVID-19 pandemic' High-interest lending takes off during COVID-19 pandemic
High-interest lending takes off during COVID-19 pandemic – Oct 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagBank of Canada tagInterest Rates taginflation tagcovid economy taghousehold debt Canada tagrising interest rates tagwhen will interest rates rise tagcovid government aid tagdebt levels canada tagdeputy governor Paul Beaudry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers