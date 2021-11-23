19-year-old man succumbs to injuries suffered in weekend crash in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old Waterloo man who was involved in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend has died from his injuries.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate the single-vehicle crash which occurred near Weber and High streets in Waterloo on Sunday at around 8:30 a.m.

The officers’ investigation showed that a grey Nissan was headed westbound on Weber Street when the driver lost control and slammed into a utility pole.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to an out-of-region hospital where he eventually succumbed to life-threatening injuries.

Police anyone with information or who witnessed he crash to come forward.