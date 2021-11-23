SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 95% of Peterborough Police Service employees provide proof of vaccination

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 10:14 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service says more than 95 per cent of its employees have complied with the service's COVID vaccination policy. Peterborough Police Service

The Peterborough Police Service says more than 95 per cent of its employees to date have complied with its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Launched in October,  the policy required all employees by Nov. 19 to submit either proof of COVID-19 vaccination, proof of medical exemption or regularly submit COVID-19 test results (testing is at an employee’s own expense under a schedule that applies to their shift.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough Police Service implements vaccination policy for all staff members

“All employees were in compliance with this requirement,” the service stated Tuesday.

The service reports that of its 217 active employees, 207 (or 95.3 per cent) front-line and civilian employees had submitted a proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The policy notes that non-compliance could mean a member is “subject to discipline” under the Police Services Act. Employees who fail to provide a rapid antigen test result could result in being sent home without pay. They will not be permitted to use sick time or flex time, the policy notes.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11' COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPeterborough Police Service tagCity of Peterborough tagPolicing tagPeterborough police vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers