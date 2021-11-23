COVID-19: 95% of Peterborough Police Service employees provide proof of vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service says more than 95 per cent of its employees to date have complied with its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Launched in October, the policy required all employees by Nov. 19 to submit either proof of COVID-19 vaccination, proof of medical exemption or regularly submit COVID-19 test results (testing is at an employee’s own expense under a schedule that applies to their shift.

“All employees were in compliance with this requirement,” the service stated Tuesday.

The service reports that of its 217 active employees, 207 (or 95.3 per cent) front-line and civilian employees had submitted a proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The policy notes that non-compliance could mean a member is “subject to discipline” under the Police Services Act. Employees who fail to provide a rapid antigen test result could result in being sent home without pay. They will not be permitted to use sick time or flex time, the policy notes.

