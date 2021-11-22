Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia premier gets no commitments but says encouraged after meeting Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2021 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'What to expect from Canada’s 44th Parliament' What to expect from Canada’s 44th Parliament
Chief Political Correspondent David Akin breaks down the upcoming agenda, and what's at stake for Trudeau's minority government.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he didn’t manage to secure any funding commitments after meeting for the first time with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today.

But Houston says he’s nonetheless encouraged by the meeting in Ottawa, saying he and Trudeau agree on issues such as increasing public funding for mental health care and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more: Nova Scotia announces $6 million to fund nearly 200 affordable rental units

Houston says he received an “enthusiastic response” from the prime minister during their discussions on health care, immigration and the environment.

The Nova Scotia premier says he pressed Trudeau for help building the $5-billion Atlantic Loop electricity grid and for federal money to fund a $70-million pilot project to increase access to mental health care in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia bill sets climate change targets, aims to end coal fired power by 2030

Houston says the prime minister and his team recognize that the Atlantic Loop project — which would bring more hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador to the region — is a big part of the province’s strategy to get off coal.

He says he stressed to Trudeau that the cost of eliminating coal-fired electricity in Canada would fall disproportionately to Atlantic Canadians.

Last month, Houston’s Progressive Conservative government enshrined a series of environment and climate change targets in legislation, including a new goal of phasing out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
