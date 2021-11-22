Calgarians warned to to flexible when it comes to Christmas trees and greens

Send this page to someone via email

Some Calgary retailers are suggesting that people buy their Christmas trees earlier this year to avoid disappointment.

The tables of wreaths and Christmas greens would normally be full at Golden Acre Home and Garden, but last week’s devastating floods in B.C. cut off a big part of the supply.

“Factor in all of the environmental factors, purchasing, supply chain issues and all of that comes together, and it really has made a perfect storm for some shortages that are happening this year,” said Colin Hayles, who does purchasing and marketing for Golden Acre.

He said the supply of his fir trees from Nova Scotia is still impacted by severe storms several years ago, and this year’s heat and flooding in B.C. is compounding issues for trees.

One of his suppliers is from Abbotsford, in the middle of the recent disaster.

“After talking to him, we decided that with the B.C. greens this year, we will be donating profits from that to the Canadian Red Cross. We want to be a good neighbour. They need help. It’s devastated them,” Hayles said.

Over at Blue Grass Nursery and Garden Centre, they’ve been taking requests from smaller retailers who are desperately searching for items they can’t get from B.C. now.

“We had a business call us from Red Deer asking to buy all of our products,” said Sheena Haffner, Blue Grass Garden Centre marketing manager.

Haffner suggests when it comes to Christmas trees, it would be a good idea to buy early.

“I would absolutely recommend ordering ahead of time and then just select a pickup date for whenever you are ready, and your tree will be good to go,” Haffner said.

Hayles said he doesn’t want anybody to panic buy.

“There are trees out there, but with that being said, there are delays and there are shortages, and I know some of the box stores aren’t bringing trees in,” Hayles said.

"If you normally get your tree mid-December, you might want to start looking before then."

The manager of Twigs & Company in downtown Calgary says it’s another year of adapting.

With road closures and flooded greenhouses and fields in B.C., she’s leaning on different products from different suppliers.

“What I’m saying is we are going to do our best,” said Sheila Duff. “There are bigger problems in the world than first-world problems of the greenery not being the exact one that you chose.

“Luckily for me, our clients are more than adaptable to that,” Duff said.

Duff remains optimistic and feels fortunate to be surrounded by so many fragrant flowers in her shop, which she has been able to source from places like the Netherlands and Florida.

"All is not lost, and beautiful things can be created," Duff said.