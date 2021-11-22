Fire at Guelph Canadian Tire location under investigation

The Guelph Fire Department says it is investigating how flames ignited inside a Canadian Tire location on Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the store on Woodlawn Road just before 10 a.m. and found the blaze just inside the entrance.
Everyone was able to get out safely and the fire was quickly brought under control, officials said in a statement on Monday.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire, along with a damage estimate, is still under investigation by the fire prevention bureau.
The Canadian Tire location was still closed as of Monday.
