Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire at Guelph Canadian Tire location under investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 12:34 pm
FILE - A Guelph Fire Department truck parked outside. View image in full screen
FILE - A Guelph Fire Department truck parked outside. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Fire Department says it is investigating how flames ignited inside a Canadian Tire location on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the store on Woodlawn Road just before 10 a.m. and found the blaze just inside the entrance.

Read more: Guelph police investigate fire in transport truck trailer carrying cardboard

Everyone was able to get out safely and the fire was quickly brought under control, officials said in a statement on Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire, along with a damage estimate, is still under investigation by the fire prevention bureau.

The Canadian Tire location was still closed as of Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames' Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames
Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagGuelph News tagguelph fire tagguelph Fire Department tagCanadian Tire Fire tagguelph canadian tire tagGuelph Canadian Tire Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers