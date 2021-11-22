SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shows long-term efficacy in teens, company says

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 22, 2021 9:46 am
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine delivers long-lasting protection for youth 12 and up, the company reports. View image in full screen
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine delivers long-lasting protection for youth 12 and up, the company reports. Ruaud M/ANDBZ/ABACAPRESS.COM

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong long-term protection against the virus in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

A two-dose series of the vaccine was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, the company said in a press release. Among 2,228 participants in the clinical trial, there were 30 confirmed cases of symptomatic COVID-19 – all among placebo recipients, and none in the group that had received the vaccine.

Read more: Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

The long-term data will support planned submissions for full-regulatory approval of the vaccine in the age group in the United States and worldwide.

Pfizer and BioNTech will seek clearance for a 30 micrograms dose of the vaccine for those aged 12 and above.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'First shipment of kids COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Canada' First shipment of kids COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Canada
First shipment of kids COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Canada

The vaccine was authorized for emergency use in people aged 12-15 years by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in May, and granted full approval for use in people aged 16 and above in August.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youth 12 and older in May 2021.

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagPfizer tagPfizer Vaccine tagvaccine for teens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers