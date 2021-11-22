Ontario reports 627 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 627 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, breaking a four-day trend that saw case counts above 700. However, cases continue to rise week over week. The provincial case total now stands at 612,318.

For comparison, last Monday saw 552 new cases and the previous Monday saw 480. All three Monday’s saw similar testing volumes in the 20,000 range.

Of the 627 new cases recorded, the data showed 282 were unvaccinated people, 23 were partially vaccinated people, 286 were fully vaccinated people and for 36 people the vaccination status was unknown. The number of cases among vaccinated individuals has surpassed cases among unvaccinated people.

According to Monday’s report, 92 cases were recorded in Toronto, 53 each in Peel Region and Simcoe Muskoka, 38 in York Region, 37 in Sudbury and 35 in Waterloo. All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,968 as one more death was reported.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 6,488 vaccines (2,320 for a first shot and 4,168 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 86 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, 596,753 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 494 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,597 — up from the previous day when it was at 5,465, and is up from Nov. 15 when it was at 4,985. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 656, which is up from the week prior when it was 573. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 400.

The government said 19,552 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 11,899 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 3.4 per cent, the highest seen since mid-September. Last week, test positivity was at 2.2 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 136 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 29 from the previous day) with 133 patients in intensive care units (down by two) and 111 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by two).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

Due to incomplete data from the weekend, the latest figures come from Saturday. For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 90 were unvaccinated, 12 were partially vaccinated and 68 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 59 were unvaccinated while 5 were partially vaccinated and 17 were fully vaccinated.

Provincial officials noted this new dataset with vaccination status for hospitalizations will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may also be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

306,108 people are male — an increase of 309 cases.

304,033 people are female — an increase of 315 cases.

17,729 people are under the age of four — an increase of 21 cases.

33,846 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 111 cases.

54,501 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 38 cases.

229,337 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 194 cases.

171,076 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 165 cases.

79,219 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 88 cases.

26,504 people are 80 and over — an increase of 12 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Seven

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 107

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 696

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,270

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,887

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 600 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Monday, Ontario reported 112 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 95 among students and 17 among staff. The data was collected between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon — a 24-hour period.

There are 1,265 active infections among both students and staff, compared with 1,242 active cases reported on Friday.

Nine schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

