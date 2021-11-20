Peel Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at funeral, religious event

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Public Health has issued alerts regarding possible exposure to COVID-19 at two separate events last weekend.

Those who attended a religious event in Brampton or a funeral in Mississauga on Nov. 13 are being advised to get tested for COVID-19 because of a possible exposure, Peel Public Health says.

According to a statement issued by the public health unit, attendees of a religious ceremony at Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar at 9954 The Gore Rd. in Brampton should get immediate PCR testing.

“All guests should get tested immediately and self-isolate while awaiting results, regardless of vaccination status,” the statement read.

Officials said those seeking testing due to the potential exposure should use the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-50644.

Story continues below advertisement

Through another statement, residents who attended a funeral at New Life Covenant Centre at 7050 Bramalea Rd., in Mississauga have been asked to get tested for COVID-19.

Peel Public Health added that attendees who initially tested with a Rapid Antigen Test should be re-tested with a PCR kit.

These residents are asked to provide outbreak number: 2253-2021-50639.

Both statements by the public health unit said “Individuals who refuse testing must self-isolate for 20 days.”

There is no word on how many people attended either event or how many COVID-19 cases may be associated.

Advertisement