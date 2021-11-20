Menu

Health

Peel Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at funeral, religious event

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 2:20 pm
A photo of Nanksar That Isher Darbar in Brampton, Ont. View image in full screen
A photo of Nanksar That Isher Darbar in Brampton, Ont. Google Streetview

Peel Public Health has issued alerts regarding possible exposure to COVID-19 at two separate events last weekend.

Those who attended a religious event in Brampton or a funeral in Mississauga on Nov. 13 are being advised to get tested for COVID-19 because of a possible exposure, Peel Public Health says.

According to a statement issued by the public health unit, attendees of a religious ceremony at Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar at 9954 The Gore Rd. in Brampton should get immediate PCR testing.

“All guests should get tested immediately and self-isolate while awaiting results, regardless of vaccination status,” the statement read.

Officials said those seeking testing due to the potential exposure should use the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-50644.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Public Health targets 12 workplaces for COVID-19 closures' Toronto Public Health targets 12 workplaces for COVID-19 closures

Through another statement, residents who attended a funeral at New Life Covenant Centre at 7050 Bramalea Rd., in Mississauga have been asked to get tested for COVID-19.

Peel Public Health added that attendees who initially tested with a Rapid Antigen Test should be re-tested with a PCR kit.

These residents are asked to provide outbreak number: 2253-2021-50639.

Both statements by the public health unit said “Individuals who refuse testing must self-isolate for 20 days.”

There is no word on how many people attended either event or how many COVID-19 cases may be associated.

