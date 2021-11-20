Edmonton Elks mauled 43-10 by B.C. Lions in season finale

Send this page to someone via email

Rookie Nathan Rourke threw for a mammoth 359 yards and the B.C. Lions closed out their year with a 43-10 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

It was the final game of the season for both B.C. (5-9) and Edmonton (3-11) who missed the playoffs and finished the CFL season in fourth and fifth place respectively in the West Division.

Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius was replaced midway through the second quarter after tossing for just 27 yards and three interceptions.

Dakota Prukop had 183 passing yards and threw one touchdown in relief, but had two passes picked off by the B.C. defence.

The result snapped a seven-game losing skid for the Lions, who sputtered after starting the season 4-2.

Rourke was a force for the Lions, connecting on 23 of 34 attempts. The Canadian threw one touchdown, two interceptions and ran in three TDs in his second-ever CFL start.

Nick Vogel added three field goals for B.C., including a 44-yard kick.

