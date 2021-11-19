Elon Musk says he is ‘checking’ Tesla app outage affecting owners worldwide

Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk said on Friday he was checking an app server outage that prevented owners worldwide from connecting to their cars.
Musk was responding to a Tesla owner’s tweet that he was experiencing a “500 server error” to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app.
The outage was first reported by Electrek.
About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 4:40 p.m. EST, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
