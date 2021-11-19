Menu

Consumer

Elon Musk says he is ‘checking’ Tesla app outage affecting owners worldwide

By Nivedita Balu Reuters
Posted November 19, 2021 7:12 pm
Queen Rania Al-Abdullah driving the Duchess of Cornwall in a Tesla for a visit to the Queen Rania Family and Children Centre in Amman, Jordan, on the first day of the Royal tour of the Middle East on Nov. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Queen Rania Al-Abdullah driving the Duchess of Cornwall in a Tesla for a visit to the Queen Rania Family and Children Centre in Amman, Jordan, on the first day of the Royal tour of the Middle East on Nov. 16, 2021. Associated Press

Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk said on Friday he was checking an app server outage that prevented owners worldwide from connecting to their cars.

Musk was responding to a Tesla owner’s tweet that he was experiencing a “500 server error” to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app.

The outage was first reported by Electrek.

About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 4:40 p.m. EST, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

© 2021 Reuters
