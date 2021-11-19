COVID-19: N.S. reports death of long-term care resident, 27 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported the death of a woman in her 90s, who was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, due to COVID-19.

The province also reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 recoveries on Friday.

There are 13 new cases in Central Zone, seven cases in Western Zone, six cases in Northern Zone and one case in Eastern Zone. There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

Another resident at East Cumberland Lodge has tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 32 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive in the recent outbreak, and three of the infected residents have died.

“Public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” the province said in a release.

On Thursday, four schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school.

COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced that Health Canada has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and said it is “great news.”

In a release, Thompson stated the province is now looking into how it will adapt its vaccine rollout to support vaccination within this age group.

“We have been anticipating this announcement for weeks and have been working with our health system partners and our vaccine booking system on a plan,” she said.

“We are now waiting on information from our federal partners regarding vaccine delivery to finalize our planning.”

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 223 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 15 people are in hospital, including seven in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health completed 3,942 tests the day before.

There were 30,193 rapid tests administered between Nov.12-18. This includes 2,050 rapid tests at the pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Bear River, Digby, Weymouth and Yarmouth and 28,143 through the workplace screening program.

Another 12,649 home rapid tests were distributed at the pop-up sites, the province said.

As of Thursday, 1,616,350 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 785,380 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 9,729 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 2,116 positive COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. There are 1,882 resolved cases.