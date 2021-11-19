2 arrested in Napanee drug trafficking investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP seized several types of drugs from a Napanee, Ont., home this week.

According to police, Lennox and Addington OPP officers, along with members from the emergency response team and the organized crime enforcement bureau entered a Napanee home Thursday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

During the search of the home, police say they seized a large amount of fentanyl, some cocaine, crack cocaine and meth along with nearly $4,600 in cash.

Two people, Terry Ernest Merlin, 49, of Napanee and David Victor Murphy, 37, of Deseronto both face four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Merlin was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario