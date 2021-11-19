Menu

Crime

2 arrested in Napanee drug trafficking investigation: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 2:14 pm
OPP say a search of a Napanee home turned up a large amount of fentanyl, some cocaine, crack cocaine and meth along with nearly $4,600 in cash. . View image in full screen
OPP say a search of a Napanee home turned up a large amount of fentanyl, some cocaine, crack cocaine and meth along with nearly $4,600 in cash. . OPP

OPP seized several types of drugs from a Napanee, Ont., home this week.

According to police, Lennox and Addington OPP officers, along with members from the emergency response team and the organized crime enforcement bureau entered a Napanee home Thursday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

During the search of the home, police say they seized a large amount of fentanyl, some cocaine, crack cocaine and meth along with nearly $4,600 in cash.

Read more: Fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth and guns seized from Napanee home: OPP

Two people, Terry Ernest Merlin, 49, of Napanee and David Victor Murphy, 37, of Deseronto both face four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Merlin was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario' Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
