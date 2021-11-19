Police search on Exeter Road in London yields guns, drugs

Police in London, Ont., say a local man is facing charges after officers seized guns, ammunition and nearly $30,000 from a location on Exeter Road.
Few details were provided about the search, other than police carried out a warrant on the south London road on Thursday.
Police said the following items were seized as a result:
- 21 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $2,100;
- 103 grams of fentanyl, value $25,750;
- nine grams of cocaine, value $900;
- three grams of crack cocaine, value $300;
- an SKS assault rifle;
- a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun;
- 28 rounds of 7.62 ammunition;
- a cellphone taser;
- two digital scales; and
- $775 in Canadian currency.
Police say a 49-year-old London man has been charged with 10 offences.
They include four counts of drug trafficking-related offences and six charges related to weapons.
The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
