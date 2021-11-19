Menu

Crime

Police search on Exeter Road in London yields guns, drugs

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 19, 2021 12:06 pm
A collection of items that police say officers seized after carrying out a search warrant at a location on Exeter Road. View image in full screen
A collection of items that police say officers seized after carrying out a search warrant at a location on Exeter Road. London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., say a local man is facing charges after officers seized guns, ammunition and nearly $30,000 from a location on Exeter Road.

Few details were provided about the search, other than police carried out a warrant on the south London road on Thursday.

Police said the following items were seized as a result:

  • 21 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $2,100;
  • 103 grams of fentanyl, value $25,750;
  • nine grams of cocaine, value $900;
  • three grams of crack cocaine, value $300;
  • an SKS assault rifle;
  • a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun;
  • 28 rounds of 7.62 ammunition;
  • a cellphone taser;
  • two digital scales; and
  • $775 in Canadian currency.

Police say a 49-year-old London man has been charged with 10 offences.

They include four counts of drug trafficking-related offences and six charges related to weapons.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

