Police search on Exeter Road in London yields guns, drugs

Police in London, Ont., say a local man is facing charges after officers seized guns, ammunition and nearly $30,000 from a location on Exeter Road.

Few details were provided about the search, other than police carried out a warrant on the south London road on Thursday.

Police said the following items were seized as a result:

21 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $2,100;

103 grams of fentanyl, value $25,750;

nine grams of cocaine, value $900;

three grams of crack cocaine, value $300;

an SKS assault rifle;

a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun;

28 rounds of 7.62 ammunition;

a cellphone taser;

two digital scales; and

$775 in Canadian currency.

Police say a 49-year-old London man has been charged with 10 offences.

They include four counts of drug trafficking-related offences and six charges related to weapons.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

