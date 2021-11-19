Menu

Crime

3 SUVs worth $200,000 disappear from Guelph dealership: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 10:20 am
In this Oct. 21, 2018, photo a long line of unsold 2018 QX60 sports utility vehicles cast long shadows at an Infiniti dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. View image in full screen
In this Oct. 21, 2018, photo a long line of unsold 2018 QX60 sports utility vehicles cast long shadows at an Infiniti dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Guelph police say three SUVs worth about $200,000 combined disappeared from a dealership in the city’s north end.

The general manager of the dealership on Woodlawn Road reported the theft on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The vehicles that are missing are a white 2022 Infiniti QX80, a black 2022 Infiniti QX80 and a blue 2021 Infiniti QX80.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7145. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

