3 SUVs worth $200,000 disappear from Guelph dealership: police

Guelph police say three SUVs worth about $200,000 combined disappeared from a dealership in the city’s north end.

The general manager of the dealership on Woodlawn Road reported the theft on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The vehicles that are missing are a white 2022 Infiniti QX80, a black 2022 Infiniti QX80 and a blue 2021 Infiniti QX80.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7145. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

