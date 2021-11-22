5 songs you must hear this week: 22 November 2021

How many albums will Adele’s 30 album sell this week? That’s for another post. Let’s look at some of the essential non-Adele material out there.

1. DWI, Good Friend

Mild Fantasy Violence EP (Light Organ Records)

Recommended If You Like: Cheerful Canadian rock

DWI is the solo side of Dwight Abell, the bass player for Vancouver’s Zolas. With little else to do during the pandemic and the Zolas’ touring plans on hold, Dwight decided he might as well engage with this creative side. This single from his debut EP is wonderfully jangly and upbeat.

2. The Darcys, Running for the Hills

Single (Independent)

RIYL: Bands that continually evolve

You never know what The Darcys are going to do from record to record or even song to song. Now based in LA, Jason Couse and Wes Marskell have a whole new environment to draw upon for inspiration. This is a taste of what we’ll hear on their next release which looks like an EP for some time in 2022. The horror theme of the video is cool, too.

3. Conor Gains, Lightning

Single (Wax Records/UMG)

RIYL: Hozier and Imagine Dragons come to mind

Here’s something soulful from this Ontario-based singer-songwriter who is also a multi-instrumentalist. Born and raised in Cambridge, Ontario, he’s been playing gigs since he was 13 and has performed around the planet. He’s had a couple of releases before this. Let’s see where this song takes him.

4. Inhaler, Cheer Up Baby

Single (Interscope)

RIYL: Rock’n’roll offspring

If the voice sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because the singer’s name is Eli Hewson, son of the guy who sings for U2. The good news is that this group is making it on their merits, not because the father of the singer is one of the biggest rock stars in history. There’s some genuine talent here.

5. Jack White, Taking Me Back

Single (Third Man Records)

RIYL: Duh. It’s Jack.

Jack. You’re killing us. What do you have planned? Why the trio of single releases lately? Are you planning a new album? I mean, it has been four years. Or is this song only going to appear in the trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard? And how do you get your guitar to make those sounds?