Toronto faces Sacramento, seeks to end 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 2-4 in home games. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference scoring 110.7 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Raptors have gone 5-3 away from home. Toronto is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes is averaging 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

OG Anunoby is shooting 43.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

