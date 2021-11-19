Turris scores shootout winner as Oilers edge Jets 2-1 in thrilling goalie duel

Send this page to someone via email

One is a Vezina trophy winner. The other was making his fourth career start.

But it was Stuart Skinner who outdueled Connor Hellebuyck as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in a fantastically entertaining hockey game Thursday night.

The Jets tested the 23-year-old early and often, throwing 17 shots his way in the opening period but were unable to find the back of the net.

Likewise, the Oilers had 11 shots on net in the opening period, many high danger chances, but couldn’t beat Hellebuyck.

The trend continued in a very physical second period, but the goalies continued to hold down the fort. The Jets had three power plays in the frame that were thwarted by the Oilers’ excellent penalty kill, while Winnipeg also killed off an Oilers power play in the second.

The goalie duel continued well into the third before Nikolaj Ehlers was finally able to get one past Skinner. Mark Scheifele dropped a short pass to Ehlers near the left faceoff dot in the Oilers end, and Ehlers ripped it top shelf to give Winnipeg the lead.

The lead lasted 28 seconds.

Connor McDavid decided to do Connor McDavid things, picking up the puck at his own blueline, gathering steam, and dancing his way through the entire Jets team before beating Hellebuyck. Yet another highlight reel goal for the Oilers captain.

But it looked like he might wear the goat horns when he took a double-minor penalty for high sticking with just 44 seconds left.

His teammates picked up the slack, though, killing off the entire penalty to get the game to a shootout.

After the first shooter for each side missed, McDavid beat Hellebuyck again to give Edmonton the advantage before Kyle Turris ended things for the home side.

Skinner finished with a whopping 46 saves while Hellebuyck turned aside 31 shots. Winnipeg gets right back at it Friday night at Vancouver.