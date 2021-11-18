One dead, three others injured after two-vehicle crash in RM of St. Andrews

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old woman is dead after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks on Highway 8 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m., south of Meadowdale Road in the RM of St. Andrews. RCMP say the road was extremely icy at the time of the crash.

The woman who was killed was in a truck with two other people, a 28-year-old man from Fisher Branch, and a 57-year-old man from Winnipeg, who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In the other truck was a 32-year-old Clandeboye man, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.