Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

One dead, three others injured after two-vehicle crash in RM of St. Andrews

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:38 pm
One dead, three others injured after two-vehicle crash in RM of St. Andrews - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

A 51-year-old woman is dead after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks on Highway 8 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m., south of Meadowdale Road in the RM of St. Andrews. RCMP say the road was extremely icy at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: Manitobans ‘getting the message’ about safe driving during winter storms: MPI – Winnipeg | Globalnews.ca

The woman who was killed was in a truck with two other people, a 28-year-old man from Fisher Branch, and a 57-year-old man from Winnipeg, who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In the other truck was a 32-year-old Clandeboye man, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCrash tagCollision tagFatal Crash tagHighway 8 tagRm Of St. Andrews tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers