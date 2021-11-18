Valérie Plante sworn-in for second term as mayor of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

It’s official — Montreal has renewed Valérie Plante’s mandate as mayor and swore-in its new council, one that’s being touted as the most diverse in the city’s history.

One by one, councillors and borough mayors were proclaimed elected by the city’s clerk Thursday evening during the swearing-in ceremony at the Palais des Congrés in downtown Montreal.

Once sworn-in, Mayor Plante signed the city’s golden book with her two sons and husband by her side.

In her speech, she promised to listen to Montrealers and stay aware of the realities on the ground.

She said the newly elected council’s diversity is a reflection of the city — something she said she is proud of.

Nearly 60 per cent of the 103 elected positions in the City of Montreal will be filled by women.

Plante added that she was proud to count on the city’s first elected official living with limited mobility — Laurence Parent. Parent was elected councillor in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Plante also mentioned she’s happy to be working with Dominique Olivier — the first Black woman to lead the city’s executive committee. Olivier, who was elected councillor in Vieux-Rosemont, is set to become Plante’s new right hand.

The mayor also touted the city’s pandemic recovery, saying it’s one of the best in North America, promising to continue in that direction, all while making the city safer, greener and more affordable.

Plante is expected to announce her executive committee next week.

–with files from The Canadian Press and Gloria Henriquez, Global News