Politics

Valérie Plante sworn-in for second term as mayor of Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante sets sights on first 100 days of second mandate' Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante sets sights on first 100 days of second mandate
WATCH: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante sets sights on first 100 days of second mandate – Nov 8, 2021

It’s official — Montreal has renewed Valérie Plante’s mandate as mayor and swore-in its new council, one that’s being touted as the most diverse in the city’s history.

One by one, councillors and borough mayors were proclaimed elected by the city’s clerk Thursday evening during the swearing-in ceremony at the Palais des Congrés in downtown Montreal.

Once sworn-in, Mayor Plante signed the city’s golden book with her two sons and husband by her side.

In her speech, she promised to listen to Montrealers and stay aware of the realities on the ground.

READ MORE: Quebec minister defends transfer of seniors to care homes during COVID-19 first wave

She said the newly elected council’s diversity is a reflection of the city — something she said she is proud of.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 60 per cent of the 103 elected positions in the City of Montreal will be filled by women.

Plante added that she was proud to count on the city’s first elected official living with limited mobility — Laurence Parent. Parent was elected councillor in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Plante also mentioned she’s happy to be working with Dominique Olivier — the first Black woman to lead the city’s executive committee. Olivier, who was elected councillor in Vieux-Rosemont, is set to become Plante’s new right hand.

The mayor also touted the city’s pandemic recovery, saying it’s one of the best in North America, promising to continue in that direction, all while making the city safer, greener and more affordable.

Plante is expected to announce her executive committee next week.

–with files from The Canadian Press and Gloria Henriquez, Global News

