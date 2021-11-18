Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta premier facing no-win situation at upcoming UCP meeting: political scientist

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2021 5:46 pm
Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a news conference on February 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a news conference on February 23, 2021. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Political scientists say Alberta Premier Jason Kenney faces a no-win situation at his party’s annual meeting in Calgary this weekend over mounting questions about his leadership.

Duane Bratt with Mount Royal University in Calgary says Kenney’s challenge is to not only win back support from the United Conservative Party but also from the public.

Read more: Fundraising questions raised as Kenney, UCP delegates prepare for annual meeting

Bratt says most annual meetings focus on team-building, policy discussion and celebration, but he expects there will be none of that.

The premier has been dealing with rising discontent within his caucus, party and from Albertans over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

Some have called for his resignation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Backbencher delivers blunt warning to Kenney about ignoring UCP members’ concerns

Kenney says the meeting will be a chance for members to chart a course for the future with healthy debate on how to move forward.

He says he has overwhelming support from the UCP caucus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagAlberta tagJason Kenney tagUCP tagLeadership tagDuane Bratt tagAlberta Premier Jason Kenney tagJason Kenney Leadership tagKenney leadership tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers