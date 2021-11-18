Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Two Saskatoon women entrepreneurs receive national recognition

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 5:53 pm
Co-Owners of The Little Market Box Julianna Tan (left) and Shawnda Blacklock (right). View image in full screen
Co-Owners of The Little Market Box Julianna Tan (left) and Shawnda Blacklock (right). Courtesy: Shawnda Blacklock

Two women entrepreneurs in Saskatoon have received the ‘Ones to Watch’ award by RBC for the 2021 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

The national recognition is for women of influence who are chosen for their accomplishments.

Julianna Tan and Shawnda Blacklock are co-owners of one of the five businesses given the award in Canada, The Little Market Box.

Read more: Handmade marketplace premier event for Regina holiday shopping

In this case, The Little Market Box was in a category for businesses open for three years or less.

Open nearly two years, the farmer’s market-type business has excelled, keeping around $1 million within the Saskatoon community in their first year.

Story continues below advertisement

They hope to exceed that amount during their second year.

Read more: Alberta entrepreneur upcycles brewery waste twice

Although the COVID-19 pandemic hit just after their store opened, they were still able to provide residents with goods from the city and surrounding areas by becoming creative and flourishing through their online store.

All of their achievements could not have been reached without the help of their hardworking and passionate staff members, Blacklock said.

“I didn’t think that we were ones to watch. We’re just two girls who are just kind of doing our thing in Saskatoon and to be recognized across Canada … it’s kind of mind-blowing,” said Blacklock.

Read more: Women entrepreneurs in southern Alberta get free STEM resources

Tan and Blacklock recently signed a lease to expand their business and look to continue helping local Saskatoon businesses sell their products.

There are currently around 100 vendors with their products on the shelves in The Little Market Box, with a long list of many others wanting to join in.

The co-owners are hoping to get the keys to their new space located closer to downtown Saskatoon by January, and have everything moved over by March.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon businesses see decline in Christmas event bookings' Saskatoon businesses see decline in Christmas event bookings
Saskatoon businesses see decline in Christmas event bookings – Nov 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Small Businesses tagFarmers Market tagLocal Business tagShop local tagSaskatoon Business tagWomen Entrepreneurs tagNational Award tagSaskatoon Small Business tagCanadian Entrepreneurs tagRBC awards tagThe Little Black Box tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers