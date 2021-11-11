Handmade marketplace premier event for Regina holiday shopping

Send this page to someone via email

The Signature’s “Our Best to You” Handmade marketplace returns after a year off due to the pandemic.

This event is known to bring Reginans together to begin their holiday shopping.

Artists, artisans, designers and makers from across the nation sell their work at the travelling event.

“It is so good to be back,” said John Ladouceur, president of Our Best to You Handmade Market. “In fact, the artists are excited to be here. It’s been a long 18 months since any of them had any shows.”

Ladouceur said this year, they added wider aisles to give more space and eliminate crowd bunching. Vendors across the country participate in this popular event to showcase and sell their items to buyers.

“We have jewelers from Quebec, woodworkers from Nova Scotia, a fabric artist from British Columbia and an immense local body of artists throughout Saskatchewan,” he said. “The price points go from $10 stocking stuffers up to high-end jewelry in the hundreds and thousand dollar [range].”

This handmade marketplace is an opportunity that comes once a year. Most of the artisans who travel from far have not displayed their work for the past two years due to the pandemic. So, this year made it that more special to get back out there.

For this event, customers, artisans and staff need to follow guidelines by the Saskatchewan Health Authority to ensure the safety of others. Proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests were required along with face masks.

The marketplace runs from Nov. 11-13, 2021, and is held at the Agribition Building at Evraz Place.

