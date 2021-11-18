Menu

Canada

Halifax firefighters and their pups feature in calendar supporting mental health

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 6:03 pm
Click to play video: '2022 Halifax firefighters calendar launch' 2022 Halifax firefighters calendar launch
The 2022 Halifax Professional Firefighters Calendar is now out. And while it’s long been marketed for the pictures alone, it also supports first responder mental health initiatives. As Graeme Benjamin reports, this year’s version is going to the dogs.

An organization advocating for better mental health services for first responders has released a new calendar of firefighters posing with their pups.

“We really felt like dogs should be part of the theme, because they do help,” said Claudia Currie, the founder of Fight4Life, of its latest fundraising effort.

Back in 2018, Currie lost her son Kyle to complications with post-traumatic stress disorder. He was 34.

Read more: Blood donation clinic honours fallen Halifax firefighter

While she was grieving the loss of her son, Currie says a therapy dog was by her side the whole way.

“I cannot tell you how wonderful it was to have that dog by my side,” she said.

“Kyle had a dog. It was a golden retriever and was one of things during the year he was so sick that kept him grounded.”

So, that’s why Fight4Life decided to highlight the important role pups play in the mental health of first responders in next year’s 2022 Halifax Professional Firefighters calendar.

“Dogs just focus in on the here and now, and the positives in life,” said Halifax firefighter Emma Roberts. “They’re a light in every day.”

Click to play video: 'Local charity launches unique twist on firefighter calendar for good cause' Local charity launches unique twist on firefighter calendar for good cause
Local charity launches unique twist on firefighter calendar for good cause – Nov 12, 2019

This year’s calendar honours Newt, who served as a therapy dog for nine and a half years. She provided comfort to countless firefighters and their families when they needed it the most.

This year’s calendar is in honour of Newt, who served as a therapy dog for nine and a half years.
This year’s calendar is in honour of Newt, who served as a therapy dog for nine and a half years. Courtesy: Fight4Life

One hundred per cent of calendar sales goes directly towards Fight4Life, which supports mental health initiatives for firefighter and first responders.

Lorne Piercey (left) and Chris Cromwell (right) pose with Zoey, Cali and Covi.
Lorne Piercey (left) and Chris Cromwell (right) pose with Zoey, Cali and Covi. Courtesy: Fight4Life
Nicki Selk poses with Beckham, Bear and Nova
Nicki Selk poses with Beckham, Bear and Nova. Courtesy: Fight4Life

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says the work of Claudia and the rest of the Fight4Life team is having a direct impact on firefighters here at home.

“If a program comes up, a lot of times if it was going through our firefighter assistance program. It takes time to get things put through,” said Michael Sears, president of Fight4Life and a lifelong friend of Kyle Currie.

“This gives us a bit more of an immediate resource without that lag time. We can try different therapies outside the box, activities, anything we can to alleviate some stress.”

Click to play video: 'Remembering Kyle Currie – blood donation drive' Remembering Kyle Currie – blood donation drive
Remembering Kyle Currie – blood donation drive – Mar 21, 2019

As for Claudia Currie, she’s just happy to affect the lives of firefighters — all in her son’s honour.

“It’s a fight. We fight. That’s why we named it Fight4Life. Firefighters fight. They fight fires, we fight PTSD.”

Mental Health Firefighters First Responders Emma Roberts Kyle Currie Michael Sears Claudia Currie Fight4Life

