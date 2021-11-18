Arrest warrant issued for man suspected in fatal Edmonton hit and run in May

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released the photo of a man they believe responsible for a fatal hit-and-run collision in northwest Edmonton in May.

Police were called to the area of 129 Street and 126 Avenue in Edmonton’s Calder neighbourhood the afternoon of May 21.

A pedestrian, later identified as 36-year-old Andrew McHatten, was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy later confirmed McHatten died of a crushing injury to the chest.

At the time, police initially said the driver was cooperating with the investigation, but then said later that same day that witness reports “indicated that a dark-coloured truck struck the pedestrian and then sped away.”

Edmonton police investigate a collision in the area of 126 Street and 129 Avenue on May 21, 2021.

On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant for Michael Nicholas Kosch.

The 21 year old is facing one count of failing to stop at an accident causing death.

Michael Kosch, 21, is facing charges after a fatal hit-and-run collision in northwest Edmonton in May 2021.

Police said Kosch is known to drive a 2017 black Dodge Ram with the Alberta licence plate CFY7146, but also has access to a 2007 silver Jeep Commander with the Alberta licence plate BDK8624 and a 2001 black Jeep Cherokee with the Alberta licence plate SRU900.

Anyone with information on Kosch’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.