Crime

Two men charged with first-degree murder in Hamilton restaurant shooting

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted November 18, 2021 11:37 am
Hamilton police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a murder at a restaurant on the east mountain over the weekend. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a murder at a restaurant on the east mountain over the weekend. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of another man at a restaurant on Hamilton’s east mountain.

Early Sunday morning, 25-year-old Ali Ghorbani of Hamilton, who was fatally shot at a plaza on Upper Ottawa Street near Stone Church Road.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died a short time later.

On Wednesday, Hamilton police said a pair of suspects were arrested, one in Vaughan and another in Niagara Falls.

Read more: One man dead after shooting at plaza on Hamilton mountain

Karzan Kakamad, 26, of Hamilton and Jagar Hasan, 27, of Hamilton, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say there were a large number of witnesses inside the Raoabe Restaurant Lounge and Bar at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Dave Brewster at 905-546-4067 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

