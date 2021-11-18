Two men charged with first-degree murder in Hamilton restaurant shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of another man at a restaurant on Hamilton’s east mountain.

Early Sunday morning, 25-year-old Ali Ghorbani of Hamilton, who was fatally shot at a plaza on Upper Ottawa Street near Stone Church Road.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died a short time later.

On Wednesday, Hamilton police said a pair of suspects were arrested, one in Vaughan and another in Niagara Falls.

Read more: One man dead after shooting at plaza on Hamilton mountain

Karzan Kakamad, 26, of Hamilton and Jagar Hasan, 27, of Hamilton, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say there were a large number of witnesses inside the Raoabe Restaurant Lounge and Bar at the time of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Dave Brewster at 905-546-4067 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).