Canada

More electric school buses on order for Quebec’s Lion Electric

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2021 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Valérie Plante unveils Montreal’s ambitious electric transportation strategy' Valérie Plante unveils Montreal’s ambitious electric transportation strategy
WATCH: Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled her administration's ambitious plan to make transportation greener in Montreal on Monday. The goal is to get more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years. Dan Spector reports on how the city is gearing up to become carbon neutral – Aug 16, 2021

Lion Electric Co. says Groupe Autobus Seguin has ordered 55 electric school buses to be delivered by 2025.

The price to be paid for the 45 LionA and 10 LionC model buses was not immediately available.

Read more: Quebec to provide $3.65 billion in funding for electric buses

The new buses will be used on school routes in the Montreal and Laval regions in Quebec.

Lion Electric says the order is conditional on a grant under the Quebec government’s school transportation electrification program and the federal government’s zero emission transit fund.

Read more: Lion Electric Co. receives conditional order for 1,000 electric school buses

The order is in addition to 60 LionC buses ordered by Autobus Seguin in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Lion Electric received a conditional order for 1,000 electric school buses from Student Transportation of Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
