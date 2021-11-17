B.C. floods could impact supply chains at Alberta grocery stores

Send this page to someone via email

Flooding in British Columbia has caused roads and railways to be washed out, causing ground access to Vancouver to come to a screeching halt.

Canada’s busiest port is already fragile due to the pandemic and the weather B.C. is experiencing is only intensifying ongoing supply chain issues.

Images of long line ups with shelves stripped bare are coming out of parts of southern B.C as consumers scramble.

Some Calgary grocers are bracing for the impact. Yousef Traya owns the Bridgeland Market and said they don’t yet know how deep the impact will be.

“Our suppliers, by the hour, are sending us emails about the status saying don’t expect the fresh stuff,” Traya said. “As for our flowers and produce and organic eggs and dairy and cheeses, we aren’t getting anything off the west coast terminal until next week if we are lucky.”

Story continues below advertisement

Others say they’re expecting an influx of new customers. Darrell Komick, owner of Fresh & Local Market & Kitchens said this situation reinforces the message to buy local. They source from 250 local producers and farmers who are now going to be expected to ramp up product.

“Many local producers are up for the challenge,” Komick said. “It will require an adjustment of what people want to eat, that will mean a different type of menu planning.”

He said they will be able to handle the demands, but reminds people to be patient and not panic purchase.

“We source apples from the Okanagan or Christmas oranges, those are coming through a port, the ship is sitting the in harbor and no where to take it,” Komick said.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary Co-op stores echo the sentiment about buying local. Sage Pullen McIntosh, communications director with Calgary Co-op, said they aren’t experiencing large disruptions because of their reliance on local vendors.

“We are working with our vendors and suppliers to ensure any perishable products that we do source from B.C. can be managed accordingly. We will continue to review the situation and adjust as needed, but at this time our stores are well equipped to meet the needs of our members,” Pullen McIntosh said.

Kent Fellows with the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy said big box stores will see the supply chain shortages.

“There will be shortages of specialty goods and hopefully consumers can take it on the chin and substitute to alternatives, so less fresh and more canned fruit but maybe we bring it in from the U.S., rather than from B.C.,” Fellows said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the items that do make it through, will likely be subjected to price increases to the consumer.