40 new COVID-19 cases announced in Kingston, active cases reach 199

KFL&A Public Health has announced another huge spike in daily COVID-19 cases, with 40 new infections announced Wednesday, brining active cases to 199.

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, 35 cases were reported Tuesday and seven were reported Wednesday.

With Tuesday’s daily case count, and Wednesday’s total active case count, the region has now reached new record high levels of COVID-19 in the community. Prior to the last several weeks, KFL&A has been able to maintain relatively low levels of COVID throughout the pandemic.

There are also 12 people in hospital, a new record for local hospitalizations. Five of these people are being treated in intensive care units, while three are on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza announced community spread in the region, but stopped short of implementing any added health restrictions, despite other Ontario health units taking these extra steps.

2:16 COVID-19 spreading in Kingston community with no known exposure: health unit COVID-19 spreading in Kingston community with no known exposure: health unit

The medical officer of health said that in recent days, whole households have been testing positive with no known transmission link.

He also said that people have been going to social settings and to work while symptomatic, thinking that their issues were cold-related, when really, they had COVID-19.

But, he felt that added restrictions were not necessary at this time to curb the spread of the virus, and asked the community to hunker down and follow health measures already in place.