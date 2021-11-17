COVID-19: 21 new cases reported in Waterloo Region Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 21 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 20,528.

This lifts the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases back up to 25.9. It has remained relatively constant for the past two weeks after a major jump on Nov. 8.

The agency also reported that another 37 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 20,012.

It has been two weeks since a COVID-19-related death has been reported in the region, leaving the death toll at 305 including two victims in November.

The area is now back down to 209 active cases, after having reached 224 on Tuesday.

The number of people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 has also dropped down to six, with three of those patients needing intensive care.

There are also currently 14 COVID-19 outbreaks across the region, including new ones which were declared connected to Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Kitchener as well as a wedding at an events facility.

At the far end of the spectrum, Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 909,274 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the area, 582 more than a day earlier.

In addition, 450,839 people have been fully vaccinated, which is only 278 more than a day earlier.

This means that 76.56 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number which climbs to 88.91 per cent when one discounts those who are ineligible for the vaccines.

Of the 512 new cases recorded, the data showed 250 were unvaccinated people, 19 were partially vaccinated people, 202 were fully vaccinated people and for 41 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 54 cases were recorded in Toronto, 49 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 43 in Ottawa and 38 in Windsor. All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,950 as 12 more deaths were recorded. The Ministry of Health confirmed one of the deaths to be an individual under the age of 20.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said the government is sending its condolences to the family of the deceased, and won’t offer any more information out of respect for their privacy.

–With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton