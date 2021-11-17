Coca-Cola to build new $1.5M bottling facility in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Coca-Cola is building a new distribution centre in Kingston’s east end.

The $1.5-million facility will be built at 800 Innovation Dr. near the Pittsburgh Machin Soccer Fields.

The current facility is located on Railway Street, and employs 80 people.

According to Kate Lucynzski, general manager of Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd., the new facility will be “job neutral,” meaning no positions will be added or eliminated.

Still, Lucynzski said the plant is “always hiring,” and encouraged locals to apply when jobs become available.

The new facility is expected to open in May of next year.

