Canada

Coca-Cola to build new $1.5M bottling facility in Kingston, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 4:01 pm
The new facility is expected to open in May, 2022, and will house the same operations and number of employees as the current Railway Street plant. View image in full screen
The new facility is expected to open in May, 2022, and will house the same operations and number of employees as the current Railway Street plant.

Coca-Cola is building a new distribution centre in Kingston’s east end.

The $1.5-million facility will be built at 800 Innovation Dr. near the Pittsburgh Machin Soccer Fields.

The current facility is located on Railway Street, and employs 80 people.

Read more: Rebuilding, renovation work continues on Kingston’s Queen City Oil Company Building

According to Kate Lucynzski, general manager of Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd., the new facility will be “job neutral,” meaning no positions will be added or eliminated.

Still, Lucynzski said the plant is “always hiring,” and encouraged locals to apply when jobs become available.

The new facility is expected to open in May of next year.

