2 fires on Hutton Road in Lindsay deemed acts of arson: police

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say two fires on the same street this week are now being treated as acts of arson.

In the first incident around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and Kawartha Lakes Fire Services responded to a porch fire at a residence on Hutton Road in the east end of LIndsay. At the time, police said the fire was deemed non-suspicious in nature.

Then early Wednesday around 3:50 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a second Hutton Street address after residents reported they were awoken by a loud bang.

Police say a male suspect was seen at the rear of the home who had smashed out a basement window and set a fire that was extinguished by the homeowner.

The suspect fled towards Dobson Street and was last seen on a bicycle heading toward the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail.

The municipal police service’s criminal investigation branch has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance to review their footage surrounding the time of these incidents. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or at www.khcrimestoppers.com.