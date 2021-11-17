Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canadian military boosts air support to help B.C. flood evacuations, supply chain chaos

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 fires on Hutton Road in Lindsay deemed acts of arson: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 11:23 am
Police in Lindsay are investigating following two fires were set on Hutton Street this week. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating following two fires were set on Hutton Street this week. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say two fires on the same street this week are now being treated as acts of arson.

In the first incident around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and Kawartha Lakes Fire Services responded to a porch fire at a residence on Hutton Road in the east end of LIndsay. At the time, police said the fire was deemed non-suspicious in nature.

Then early Wednesday around 3:50 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a second Hutton Street address after residents reported they were awoken by a loud bang.

Read more: Boat fire on Scugog River in Lindsay deemed arson, police say

Police say a male suspect was seen at the rear of the home who had smashed out a basement window and set a fire that was extinguished by the homeowner.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect fled towards Dobson Street and was last seen on a bicycle heading toward the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail.

The municipal police service’s criminal investigation branch has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance to review their footage surrounding the time of these incidents. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or at www.khcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Weller Street apartment fire in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital' Weller Street apartment fire in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagArson tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagLindsay arson tagHutton Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers