Crime

Peterborough man arrested following convenience store robbery: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 11:10 am
A man was arrested following a convenience store robbery in Peterborough early Wednesday.
A man was arrested following a convenience store robbery in Peterborough early Wednesday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges following a reported robbery at a convenience store early Wednesday.

Around 3 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an alarm at a store in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets. Police say the suspect informed staff he had a knife and fled the business with several items.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested following robbery at Confederation Park, police say

Officers were able to identify and locate the suspect a short time later.

Mackenzie Smith, 26, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with robbery and breach of probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.

