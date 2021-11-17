Peterborough man arrested following convenience store robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges following a reported robbery at a convenience store early Wednesday.

Around 3 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an alarm at a store in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets. Police say the suspect informed staff he had a knife and fled the business with several items.

Officers were able to identify and locate the suspect a short time later.

Mackenzie Smith, 26, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with robbery and breach of probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.

