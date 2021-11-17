Menu

Crime

Port Hope police arrest mother and son for wallet theft at grocery store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:07 am
Police in Port Hope arrested two people following a theft of a customer's wallet at a store. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope arrested two people following a theft of a customer's wallet at a store. Port Hope Police Service

Two people have been arrested following an investigation into the theft of a customer’s wallet at a Port Hope grocery store earlier this month.

The Port Hope Police Service says on Nov. 9, a customer at the store accidentally left his wallet on the cash register and then left the business.

Police say video surveillance shows a woman and her son were standing behind the customer. They allegedly walked up to the cash register and took the wallet and then left the store. Police say the wallet contained $800 in cash.

The suspects were located and arrested on Monday.

Stephanie Mineault, of Cobourg, and Steven Mineault, of Port Hope, were each charged with theft under $5,000.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in early December, police said Wednesday.

