Crime

London, Ont. man charged after driver exposes himself to another drive twice

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 17, 2021 8:09 am
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

A London, Ont., man, 30, is facing a charge of indecent act after police say a driver exposed himself to a woman twice in two locations.

According to London police, the first incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday on Wharncliffe Road South near Wonderland Road South.

Read more: London man re-arrested, faces more harassment charges

Police say the suspect vehicle stopped beside a woman’s vehicle and that a man got out of the suspect vehicle, approached the front of the woman’s vehicle and then exposed himself.

The woman drove away, police say, but the suspect vehicle stopped beside her again at Southdale Road East and Wharncliffe Road South. Once again, police say the driver exposed himself to the woman.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were contacted and descriptions of the vehicle and the driver were provided to officers. Police say officers found the suspect vehicle and driver at roughly 3 a.m. near Wharncliffe Road South and Legendary Drive.

The victim and the accused were strangers to each other and no physical injuries were reported, police say.

