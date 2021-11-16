Team Horgan has enjoyed tremendous success in a short period of time

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Olympic curling trials begin on Saturday in Saskatoon and Team Horgan is ready to rock the rings.

The Kingston-based rink from the Cataraqui Country Club earned their spot in the tournament by winning the pre-Olympic trials earlier this month in Liverpool, N.S.

Skipping rinks in Saskatchewan include John Epping, Brad Gushue, Brendan Bottcher, Kevin Koe, Brad Jacobs, Mike McEwen, Matt Dunstone, Jason Gunnlaugson and Tanner Horgan.

The winner will represent Canada at the Winter Games next February in Beijing.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience,” said Horgan.

The 23-year old shot maker from Sudbury is thrilled to be a part of the Kingston team along with Jon Beuk, Wesley Forget and Scott Chadwick.

The team underwent a major shakeup as they prepared for the 2021-22 season. Scott McDonald left to pursue other opportunities, so the Kingston rink recruited Tanner from Sudbury.

His brother Jacob joined the squad as well in a full-time fifth position.

Tanner won three consecutive Northern Ontario Junior titles from 2014-16.

“This is the biggest event we’ve ever played in,” continued Horgan.

“This is such an exciting time for us. Were going to give it everything we have and hopefully come out on top.”

The Kingston rink is no stranger to playing on the big stage. They won the Ontario Tankard championship in 2019 and represented the province at the Brier that year in Brandon, Man. They don’t see themselves as being the underdog in Saskatoon.

“We’ve played these teams before and have a good record against a few of them,” added Horgan.

“To call us the underdog is probably fair but I know that everybody shows us respect and no team will take us lightly. There are no free games on the schedule. The field is extremely competitive.”

Team Horgan’s first game is against Kevin Koe.

His rink represented Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea and came close to the podium.

Koe lost the bronze medal match to Switzerland 7-5.