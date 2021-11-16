Menu

Canada

City of Penticton phone lines impacted by storm

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 3:00 pm
City of Penticton's phone lines are down due to Monday's extreme weather. View image in full screen
City of Penticton's phone lines are down due to Monday's extreme weather. Google Maps

Due to Monday’s extreme weather and high winds, the City of Penticton’s phone lines are currently down.

Officials say its telecommunications supplier is working toward a solution but has not given a timetable for services to resume.

The City of Penticton said anyone who wants to contact city facilities can visit penticton.ca online.

In the case of a non-emergency issue, the city said residents to fill out a report and issue form online.

For more specific information, the city has listed its contacts:

  • media or communications inquiries: CityofPentictonAnnouncements@penticton.ca
  • bylaw concerns: bylaw@penticton.ca
  • roads or transportation: publicworks@penticton.ca
  • utility service questions: electric.utility@penticton.ca
  • utility billing: utilities@penticton.ca
  • public hearing submissions: publichearings@penticton.ca
  • temporary use permits or development variance permits: corpadmin@penticton.ca
  • programs registration and recreation inquiries: rec@penticton.ca

To book an inspection, please email buildinginfo@penticton.ca before 8:30 a.m. for same-day inspection requests.

