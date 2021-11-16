Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Homeless woman’s death in Montreal provokes calls for more resources this winter

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Inuk woman’s death has Montreal homeless advocates sounding the alarm' Inuk woman’s death has Montreal homeless advocates sounding the alarm
Montreal homeless advocates are raising concerns about the lack of available resources for people without a fixed address this coming winter. The calls for action come after an Inuk woman experiencing homelessness died on the street over the weekend.

Inuk elder Elisapie Pootoogook’s body was found on a condominium construction lot at the corner of René Lévesque Boulevard and Atwater Avenue on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m.

“She was always extremely polite and lovely, and yet at the same time you knew that while she was small in stature there was certain strength there,” said Resilience Montreal’s Executive Director David Chapman.

Chapman says the 61-year-old frequented the Resilience Montreal day shelter when she travelled to Montreal for medical treatment. During her visits the 61-year-old would try to stay overnight in the Atwater metro station.

“She had no place to go. She was trying to find somewhere warm. She goes to the construction site of a multi-million dollar condo and passes away there,” said Nakuset, executive director of the Native Women’s Shelter, who was visibly upset while talking about Pootoogook’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec reports 2 COVID-related deaths, booster shots open to those 80 and older

Montreal police said there was no foul play involved. The investigation has been transferred to Quebec’s coroners office.

Homeless advocates suspect she died from hypothermia. They add that her death highlights the need for permanent housing in areas often frequented by people with no fixed address.

“I think we need to see more political will, with real commitments. Not nice warm gestures with sympathies. You know clear political will,” said Chapman.

Read more: Welcome Hall Mission unveils new youth-services centre in Montreal North

The Raphaël André warming tent in Cabot Square, named in honor of the Innu man who died last winter from the cold, is one temporary resource in the area.

“The city will allow us to stay until March 31 if we can find the money. So what’s hard is that it still falls on our shoulders to do it,” said Nakuset.

Nakuset says the tent is only a bandaid solution. And with covid protocols only 15 people are allowed inside.

“When we have to turn somebody away, we have to do so knowing we may be seeing them for the last time because they may freeze to death outside,” said Open Door Montreal Coordinator John Tessier.

Story continues below advertisement

Tessier says Montreal needs to do more to shelter the growing number of homeless people, quickly.

The city did not reply to our request for comment by deadline.

A memorial service for Pootoogook is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. in Cabot Square. Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers to decorate the construction site’s fence in her honour.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagHomeless tagShelter tagHomeless Shelter tagCabot Square tagResilience Montreal tagAtwater tagNative Women's Shelter taghomeless woman death tagOpen Door Montreal tagRaphaël André warming tent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers