Homeless woman’s death in Montreal provokes calls for more resources this winter

Inuk elder Elisapie Pootoogook’s body was found on a condominium construction lot at the corner of René Lévesque Boulevard and Atwater Avenue on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m.

“She was always extremely polite and lovely, and yet at the same time you knew that while she was small in stature there was certain strength there,” said Resilience Montreal’s Executive Director David Chapman.

Chapman says the 61-year-old frequented the Resilience Montreal day shelter when she travelled to Montreal for medical treatment. During her visits the 61-year-old would try to stay overnight in the Atwater metro station.

“She had no place to go. She was trying to find somewhere warm. She goes to the construction site of a multi-million dollar condo and passes away there,” said Nakuset, executive director of the Native Women’s Shelter, who was visibly upset while talking about Pootoogook’s death.

Montreal police said there was no foul play involved. The investigation has been transferred to Quebec’s coroners office.

Homeless advocates suspect she died from hypothermia. They add that her death highlights the need for permanent housing in areas often frequented by people with no fixed address.

“I think we need to see more political will, with real commitments. Not nice warm gestures with sympathies. You know clear political will,” said Chapman.

The Raphaël André warming tent in Cabot Square, named in honor of the Innu man who died last winter from the cold, is one temporary resource in the area.

“The city will allow us to stay until March 31 if we can find the money. So what’s hard is that it still falls on our shoulders to do it,” said Nakuset.

Nakuset says the tent is only a bandaid solution. And with covid protocols only 15 people are allowed inside.

“When we have to turn somebody away, we have to do so knowing we may be seeing them for the last time because they may freeze to death outside,” said Open Door Montreal Coordinator John Tessier.

Tessier says Montreal needs to do more to shelter the growing number of homeless people, quickly.

The city did not reply to our request for comment by deadline.

A memorial service for Pootoogook is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. in Cabot Square. Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers to decorate the construction site’s fence in her honour.