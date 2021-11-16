Teenage girl charged with mischief, arson, in incidents allegedly targeting Chemawawin RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl is in custody and facing mischief and arson charges after RCMP at Chemawawin Cree Nation were allegedly targeted in a pair of incidents, police said.

According to Chemawawin RCMP, the first incident happened Friday evening, when the teen approached police and admitted to throwing a rock through the window of an RCMP residence.

Nov 12, a 17yo female told Chemawawin #rcmpmb that she broke a window at one of the RCMP homes. She was arrested. On Nov 14 the same female started a fire in the garbage receptacle attached to the detachment. She was charged & remanded into custody. https://t.co/ruqzDoJiSR pic.twitter.com/FQODXRLKJM — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

She was arrested for mischief and released with a court date to face the charge.

Two days later, police were alerted that a garbage bin at the detachment was on fire.

Thanks to video surveillance, police said they were able to identify the same suspect from the mischief incident, setting what appeared to be a deliberate fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the teen was arrested again, and is now facing charges, including arson with disregard for human life, arson with damage to property, and possession of incendiary material.

1:42 Firebug arrested after string of Winnipeg arsons Firebug arrested after string of Winnipeg arsons – May 22, 2020