Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teenage girl charged with mischief, arson, in incidents allegedly targeting Chemawawin RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 1:31 pm
Chemawawin RCMP extinguish a garbage fire at their detachment. View image in full screen
Chemawawin RCMP extinguish a garbage fire at their detachment. RCMP Manitoba

A 17-year-old girl is in custody and facing mischief and arson charges after RCMP at Chemawawin Cree Nation were allegedly targeted in a pair of incidents, police said.

According to Chemawawin RCMP, the first incident happened Friday evening, when the teen approached police and admitted to throwing a rock through the window of an RCMP residence.

Read more: Point Douglas warehouse fire was arson: Winnipeg police

Story continues below advertisement

She was arrested for mischief and released with a court date to face the charge.

Two days later, police were alerted that a garbage bin at the detachment was on fire.

Thanks to video surveillance, police said they were able to identify the same suspect from the mischief incident, setting what appeared to be a deliberate fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the teen was arrested again, and is now facing charges, including arson with disregard for human life, arson with damage to property, and possession of incendiary material.

Click to play video: 'Firebug arrested after string of Winnipeg arsons' Firebug arrested after string of Winnipeg arsons
Firebug arrested after string of Winnipeg arsons – May 22, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagArson tagRCMP Manitoba tagMischief tagcrime in Manitoba tagTeen Charged tagChemawawin RCMP tagChemawawin detachment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers