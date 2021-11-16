COVID-19: MLHU reports 13 cases and 1 death, nearly 90% eligible have 1st dose

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as one death.



The total number of cases in the region sits at 14,655 with 108 active (an increase of seven), 14,299 recoveries (an increase of five) and 248 deaths.

The latest death involved a man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. Based on the vaccination status of deaths reported by the MLHU within the last six weeks, he was unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 108 active cases, 23 involve kids aged 11 or under at a rate of 35.7 cases per 100,000 population. That cohort is not yet eligible for vaccination. Ten cases involve those 12-17, at a case rate of 30.3 per 100,000 population.

The age group with the largest number of active cases is the 40-64 age group with 36 active cases, though the rate of active cases per 100,000 population is less than those under 12, at 22.5 per 100,000 population.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday, London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 13 in-patients with COVID-19.

Eight are in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

As of Monday, LHSC had accepted fewer than five critical care patient transfers from St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, according to LHSC chief clinical officer Carol Young-Ritchie. STEGH announced Nov. 12 that it was at capacity to care for critically ill patients.

Story continues below advertisement

There were five or fewer in-patients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital with zero in paediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported three non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



2:50 Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting two institutional outbreaks:

Richmond Woods retirement home, facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 9

Village of Glendale Crossing in Glanworth declared Nov. 10

Outbreaks are also active at the following schools:

Story continues below advertisement

École élémentaire catholique Frère André, declared Nov. 12

Notre Dame Catholic School, declared Nov. 10

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School, declared Oct. 24

St Vincent de Paul Catholic School, declared Nov. 13



Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

C. C. Carrothers Public School (one case)

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (one case)

J. S. Buchanan French Immersion Public School (one case)

Kensal Park French Immersion Public School (two cases)

Mary Wright Public School (one case)

Matthews Hall Independent School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (four cases)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

Regina Mundi College (one case)

St. John French Immersion School (one case)

St. Mark Catholic School (one case)

St Rose of Lima Catholic School (one case)

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School (two cases)

Stoney Creek Public School (one case)

Westminster Secondary School (one case)

White Oaks Public School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

Faith Day Nursery (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald YMCA Childcare (one case)

The health unit says at least 237 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccinations and testing

The Middlesex-London region is inching closer to having 90 per cent of the eligible population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The MLHU released updated data Tuesday showing that as of end of day Nov. 14, 803,896 doses have been administered in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Among those eligible (aged 12 and older), 89.7 per cent have had at least one dose while 86.7 per cent are fully vaccinated, up from 89.5 per cent and 86.2 per cent respectively a week ago.

More specifically, in the City of London, 89.8 per cent have had one dose while 86.7 are fully vaccinated. In Middlesex County, 89.3 per cent have had one dose while 87.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Since Oct. 5, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 55.19 per cent of all cases (or 250 of 453 cases) and 72.73 per cent of all hospitalizations (8 of 11).

Of the seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, six involved individuals who were unvaccinated while one involved someone who was fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies. Guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.0 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, down from 1.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

Ontario

Ontario reported 481 cases Tuesday, 236 of which involved individuals who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.



According to Tuesday’s report, 56 cases were recorded in Toronto, 41 in Ottawa, 33 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 31 in Peel Region. All other health units had fewer than 30 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

One more death was also reported on Tuesday.

Among those eligible, 85.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

On Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health is reporting:

5,015 total cases (an increase of 24)

161 active cases (an increase of two)

4,759 resolved cases (an increase of 22)

95 deaths to date (unchanged)

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Nov. 9 and involved a woman in her 50s from Elgin County. It was the only death reported that week but the fourth death reported in a two week span.



Story continues below advertisement

Of the 161 active cases in the region, 82 were in Elgin County (including 41 in Aylmer) and 79 were in Oxford County (including 37 in Woodstock and 26 in Tillsonburg).

SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Fifteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with eight in the ICU as of Tuesday. There were no active institutional outbreaks.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital reported it is at capacity for critical care and facing a “dire situation” with COVID-19 case numbers in the region rapidly rising.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.1 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, up from 3.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

As of Nov. 14, 84.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 87.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,452 total cases (unchanged)

42 active cases (a decrease of 18)

2,341 recoveries (an increase of 17)

69 deaths to date (an increase of one)

This is the second death reported this week. On Monday, HPPH reported a death in the community that was not connected to any outbreaks. Officials did not provide any further details.

Among the 42 active cases, 10 were reported in Perth East and eight each in North Perth and in Stratford. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were four people hospitalized with COVID-19 and two active cases involving health-care workers, as of Tuesday.

HPPH reported two outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Tuesday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East was declared Oct. 27 and involves one staff case and 16 student cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The other outbreak involves an unidentified workplace. No further information was provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.7 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, up from 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 14, 82.7 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

1:41 B.C. prepares to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 B.C. prepares to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19

Sarnia and Lambton

On Tuesday, Lambton Public Health reported:



Story continues below advertisement

4,285 total cases (an increase of 12)

39 active cases (an increase of one)

4,173 resolved cases (an increase of 11)

73 deaths (unchanged)

Six COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Tuesday.

LPH is reporting four active outbreaks:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving eight cases

Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 5 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases

a workplace outbreak declared Oct. 31, involving four cases

a workplace outbreak declared Nov. 9, involving three cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 31 was 3.8 per cent, up from 2.5 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

