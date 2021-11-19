Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges by jury in Kenosha shootings that killed two, injured one

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two men and injured another during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisc. was acquitted by a jury.

Both sides wrapped up closing arguments on Monday in a polarizing trial which garnered national and international attention over the issues of gun violence, vigilantism and second-amendment rights. The jury came to a verdict on Friday afternoon.

The trial which began on Nov. 2 and ran until Nov. 15 saw the prosecution lay out a case which argued Rittenhouse was the provocateur of violence which led to him shooting and killing two people and injuring a third. The defence argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defence to escape a mob chasing him.

Rittenhouse, then 17 years old, traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, his lawyer said, to protect property from racial justice protests which began following the death of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by a white Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23. Rittenhouse and all the victims were white.

The shooting of Blake was the latest police shooting of a Black person in the Spring and Summer 2020, which led to the social justice protests across the world.

A total of eighteen jurors listened to the trial proceedings with twelve ultimately being selected randomly to decide Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict. If he was found guilty, Rittenhouse faced a mandatory life sentence in prison for first-degree homicide.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers pointed to video evidence that showed 36-year-old Jospeh Rosenbaum chasing him, and said 26-year-old Anthony Huber had attempted to attack him, which led to the two fatal shootings. The defence also argued that Gaige Grosskreutz, a 26-year-old was not only carrying a gun, but had pointed it at Rittenhouse’s head. They added that Rittenhouse was only in Kenosha to protect local businesses from the damage previous days of protests had caused.

Videos showed Rittenhouse attempting to flee and being chased by a crowd including , who he first shot and killed. Then Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber had swung a skateboard at him. Finally, Grosskreutz is seen on video moving towards Rittenhouse with his hands in the air while holding a gun. Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in the arm.

Rittenhouse’s testimony saw the now 18-year-old struggle to get through sentences and break down crying in front of the jury. On the stand, Rittenhouse reiterated his stance that he was only protecting himself whenever pressed by the prosecution.

The prosecution relied on showcasing Rittenhouse as being the aggressor. They noted that it was Rittenhouse who pointed a weapon at a largely unarmed crowd and escalated tensions. The county attorney said Rittenhouse created a sense of fear and intimidation amongst protestors which in turn led them to feel a need to disarm him or face serious consequences. They added by aiming his AR-15 at people in the crowd, Rittenhouse had effectively lost the right to self-defence.