Suspect wanted for allegedly committing indecent acts in front of teenage girls in Whitby

Durham Regional Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly committed indecent acts in front of young girls while asking for directions.

Police said two incidents have been reported. The first incident happened on Monday at around 9:40 a.m. when the man stopped his vehicle in the area of Dryden Boulevard and Garden Street in Whitby.

Police said the suspect pulled over to ask a 15-year-old girl for directions while committing an indecent act as he interacted with her.

The same suspect was seen minutes later near Hemingford Place by the victim and another female teenager.

Investigators said they believe the same suspect committed the same type of offence on Oct. 21 in the area of Jack Wilson Park on Anderson Street in Whitby.

The man pulled over to ask another teenage girl for directions while committing an indecent act, police said. However, this incident was not reported until Monday.

In both incidents, the suspect is described as a man with a tanned complexion, in his late teens with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a yellow T-shirt.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older blue four-door sedan, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.