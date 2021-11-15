IIO investigating after man bit by police dog during Enderby area arrest

B.C.’s police oversight agency is investigating after a man was bit by a police dog during an arrest in the Enderby area.
On Remembrance Day morning, the RCMP in Vernon received a report of a man stealing license plates, that left the scene before police arrived.
A vehicle matching the description of the grey Dodge Caravan that the man used for his departure was seen heading north from Vernon at a high rate of speed on Highway 97A towards Armstrong, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said in a statement.
The mini-van was found at an Enderby home about a half-hour later.
During a search of the area, a man was located and while taking him into custody with the help of the police dog, he was bitten, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a statement.
“He was transported to hospital for treatment, where it was determined he also had an injured arm.”
The IIO said the man’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
The IIO investigates any time someone is seriously hurt or killed in interactions with police, regardless of whether there has been any accusation the officers acted improperly.
