B.C. introduces legislation to stop protests at schools, hospitals, vaccination clinics

The B.C. government has introduced legislation restricting protests around schools, hospitals and vaccination clinics.

If passed, the Access to Services COVID-19 Act would “preserve, safe and unimpeded access” to essential services that have been disrupted at times during the ongoing pandemic.

“The bill will establish access zones around certain types of facilities,” Attorney General David Eby said.

On Sept. 1, protesters disrupted service at various hospitals across the province. Protesters also disrupted vaccination clinics in Salmon Arm in September.

The proposed legislation will protect hospitals, COVID-19 test and vaccination centres, and K-12 schools by establishing 20-metre (66 feet) access zones around them.

Within an access zone, it will be an offence to impede access to the facility, disrupt services or act in a way that could reasonably be expected to cause service users or providers concern for their physical or mental safety.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen a small number of people protesting against COVID-19 protective measures by blocking access to health-care facilities and schools,” Premier John Horgan said.

“While everyone has a right to protest, interfering with patients accessing hospital care or with kids trying to get to school is completely unacceptable. This legislation will help to keep these important facilities secure and ensure the safety of both those who use them and those who work in them.”

The act will give police the power to arrest or issue tickets to anyone impeding access to a facility, disrupting services or intimidating or attempting to intimidate an individual within access zones.

Courts will be able to issue an injunction to prevent people from contravening the act.

If passed, the law would allow pickets and other lawful labour dispute-related disruptions.

The act will stay in place until July 1, 2023, though it may be repealed earlier if it is no longer required.

“Health-care workers and their patients need a safe and respectful environment to heal,” Doctors of BC president Dr. Matthew Chow said.

“Recent protests in and around health-care facilities have been disruptive, demoralizing and inappropriate. Doctors of BC supports measures to make our health-care facilities safer and free from intimidation, harassment and abuse.”