Crime

Infant in critical condition after ingesting opioids, 1 arrested: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 4:36 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes say an infant is in critical condition after ingesting opioids.
One person is facing charges after City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an infant ingested an “opioid-based” substance earlier this month.

Details were released Monday about the incident on Nov. 9. Around 4:40 p.m. that day, officers and paramedics were dispatched to a residence in the community of Woodville for a report that a 10-month old infant had been exposed to opioids. Woodville is approximately 28 km northwest of Lindsay.

OPP say the infant was transported to a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition.

Police say one person fled the scene but was later arrested upon attempting to re-enter the home.

The individual was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failure to provide the necessaries of life and two counts of mischief.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim, OPP said Monday.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

