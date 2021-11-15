COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 2 deaths, 97 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

On Thursday Saskatchewan officials reported two more COVID-19-related deaths and 97 new cases.

After 139 recoveries were logged on Monday, the province has 1,201 active cases.

The Saskatoon region reported the highest amount of new cases with 2, followed by Regina with 17 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 110 or 9.1 per 100,000 people.

In hospital there are 171 patients with COVID-19, including 45 in ICU. Of those, 171 patients, 112 (nearly 65.5 per cent) are not fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, there are 12 ICU patients receiving care in Ontario.

Health-care workers administered 1,029 new COVID-19 vaccine doses since the last update.

1:56 Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays