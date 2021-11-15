Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 2 deaths, 97 new cases

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 4:47 pm
On Monday, Saskatchewan has reported two deaths COVID-19 related and 97 new cases. View image in full screen
On Monday, Saskatchewan has reported two deaths COVID-19 related and 97 new cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

On Thursday Saskatchewan officials reported two more COVID-19-related deaths and 97 new cases.

After 139 recoveries were logged on Monday, the province has 1,201 active cases.

Read more: 110 new Saskatchewan COVID-19 cases, one death reported Sunday

The Saskatoon region reported the highest amount of new cases with 2, followed by Regina with 17 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 110 or 9.1 per 100,000 people.

Read more: 2 new Saskatchewan COVID-19 deaths; 53 new cases reported Saturday

In hospital there are 171 patients with COVID-19, including 45 in ICU. Of those, 171 patients, 112 (nearly 65.5 per cent) are not fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, there are 12 ICU patients receiving care in Ontario.

Health-care workers administered 1,029 new COVID-19 vaccine doses since the last update.

Click to play video: 'Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays' Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays
Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagsask covid-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers