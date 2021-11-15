Haliburton Highlands OPP identify Moose Lake drowning victims from Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

Haliburton Highlands OPP say the absence of safety equipment was a “significant factor” in a double drowning on Moose Lake earlier this month.

On the morning of Nov. 7, police and other emergency crews responded to a report of a capsized canoe on Moose Lake in Dysart et al Township, about 20 km north of Haliburton.

Three men entered the water and only one was able to make it to shore uninjured, OPP said.

Two other men were later confirmed deceased.

On Monday, OPP identified the victims as Hoseung Song, 25 of Toronto, and Jungock Park, 22, of Richmond Hill.

“Investigators are citing absence of safety equipment as a significant contributing factor in this tragedy,” OPP stated.

“Boaters are encouraged to review minimum safety requirements prior to going out on the water to ensure that they have all of the required equipment to keep them safe.”