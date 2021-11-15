Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Haliburton Highlands OPP identify Moose Lake drowning victims from Toronto area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 4:10 pm
OPP say two men drowned after a canoe they were in capsized on Moose Lake north of Haliburton. View image in full screen
OPP say two men drowned after a canoe they were in capsized on Moose Lake north of Haliburton. Supplied

Haliburton Highlands OPP say the absence of safety equipment was a “significant factor” in a double drowning on Moose Lake earlier this month.

On the morning of Nov. 7, police and other emergency crews responded to a report of a capsized canoe on Moose Lake in Dysart et al Township, about 20 km north of Haliburton.

Three men entered the water and only one was able to make it to shore uninjured, OPP said.

Read more: 2 dead after canoe capsizes on Moose Lake in Haliburton County: OPP

Two other men were later confirmed deceased.

On Monday, OPP identified the victims as  Hoseung Song, 25 of Toronto, and Jungock Park, 22, of Richmond Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators are citing absence of safety equipment as a significant contributing factor in this tragedy,” OPP stated.

“Boaters are encouraged to review minimum safety requirements prior to going out on the water to ensure that they have all of the required equipment to keep them safe.”

Click to play video: 'Toronto man rescued by Canadian Coast Guard after vessel capsizes on Lake Ontario' Toronto man rescued by Canadian Coast Guard after vessel capsizes on Lake Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagDrowning tagHaliburton tagHaliburton Highlands OPP tagMoose Lake tagCapsized Canoe tagMoose Lake drowning tagOntario drowning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers