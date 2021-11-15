Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bancroft OPP investigating after human remains discovered in wooded area northeast of town

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 4:02 pm
Bancroft OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains northeast of Bancroft on Saturday. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains northeast of Bancroft on Saturday. The Canadian Press file

Bancroft OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area on Saturday.

Police say a hunter called OPP after locating partial skeletal remains in a wooded area near Boulter Road in Hastings Highlands Township, about 30 km northeast of the Town of Bancroft.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined, OPP said Monday.

Read more: Body recovered confirmed to be missing Whitby woman, police say

OPP say there is no threat to public safety, but expect a a large police presence in the area this week as part of the investigation.

The investigation, under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch, is in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, the Centre of Forensic Sciences, the OPP’s forensic identification services, and emergency response team.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or remain anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Click to play video: 'Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough' Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough
Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagHuman Remains tagBancroft tagBancroft OPP taghuman remains discovered tagBoulter Road taghuman remains Bancroft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers