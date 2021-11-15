Bancroft OPP investigating after human remains discovered in wooded area northeast of town

Send this page to someone via email

Bancroft OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area on Saturday.

Police say a hunter called OPP after locating partial skeletal remains in a wooded area near Boulter Road in Hastings Highlands Township, about 30 km northeast of the Town of Bancroft.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined, OPP said Monday.

OPP say there is no threat to public safety, but expect a a large police presence in the area this week as part of the investigation.

The investigation, under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch, is in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, the Centre of Forensic Sciences, the OPP’s forensic identification services, and emergency response team.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or remain anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

0:54 Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough